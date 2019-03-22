ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

L.Rosol VS D.Lajovic

16 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Lukáš Rosol - Dušan Lajovic

ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lukáš Rosol and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lukáš Rosol
Lukáš
Rosol
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
152
Previous matches
View more matches
Dušan Lajovic
Dušan
Lajovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    78
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 - Alexander Zverev sbeats Dusan Lajovic, Stan Wawrinka defeats Grigor Dimitrov

Roland-Garros
01/06/2019

Dusan Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo Masters
20/04/2019

Nick Kyrgios’ underarm serve backed by Judy Murray as ‘genius’

Miami Masters
26/03/2019

Tennis news - Kei Nishikori stunned by Dusan Lajovic in Miami second round

Miami Masters
22/03/2019