ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Rosol VS D.Lajovic
16 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Lukáš Rosol - Dušan Lajovic
ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lukáš Rosol and Dušan Lajovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lukáš
Rosol
Rosol
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age34
ATP ranking152
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
✓
64
79
6
J.Londero
77
67
3
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
6
4
2
6
6
L.Rosol
1
6
6
1
2
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
L.Rosol
2
4
R.Haase
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
5
K.Khachanov
✓
6
7
View more matches
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
D.Lajovic
3
3
L.Harris
✓
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kudla
✓
7
7
0
6
D.Lajovic
5
5
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more