ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

L.Rosol VS J.Londero

14 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Lukáš Rosol - Juan Ignacio Londero

ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lukáš Rosol and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lukáš Rosol
Lukáš
Rosol
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
152
Previous matches
View more matches
Juan Ignacio Londero
Juan Ignacio
Londero
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
56
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic survives injury scare to advance at U.S. Open

US Open
29/08/2019

French Open 2019 - Nadal untroubled as he picks up 90th Roland Garros win

Roland-Garros men
02/06/2019

Australian Open 2017 order of play, TV details, Day 13: Williams sister take centre stage once more

Australian Open
27/01/2017

Australian Open order of play, Day 9: Venus, Muguruza, Wawrinka and Federer all in action

Australian Open
23/01/2017