ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
L.Rosol VS J.Londero
14 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Lukáš Rosol - Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lukáš Rosol and Juan Ignacio Londero live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lukáš
Rosol
Rosol
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age34
ATP ranking152
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
5
2
E.Gerasimov
✓
7
6
Roland-Garros men
Singles
1st Round
L.Harris
✓
6
4
2
6
6
L.Rosol
1
6
6
1
2
Davis Cup Singles
Singles
World Group
L.Rosol
2
4
R.Haase
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
5
K.Khachanov
✓
6
7
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
L.Rosol
✓
6
4
6
M.Berrettini
3
6
4
View more matches
Juan Ignacio
Londero
Londero
Argentina
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age26
ATP ranking56
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Murray
✓
2
6
6
J.Londero
6
2
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Thompson
✓
6
3
6
J.Londero
3
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
✓
6
4
6
J.Londero
2
6
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
77
6
J.Londero
4
63
1
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
6
1
63
5
J.Londero
✓
3
6
77
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
02/06/2019
French Open 2019 - Nadal untroubled as he picks up 90th Roland Garros win
Roland-Garros men
27/01/2017
Australian Open 2017 order of play, TV details, Day 13: Williams sister take centre stage once more
Australian Open