ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Cilic VS I.Karlovic

17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Marin Cilic - Ivo Karlovic

ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and Ivo Karlovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
Ivo Karlovic
Ivo
Karlovic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    104
  • Age
    40
ATP ranking
87
Previous matches
