ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Cilic VS I.Karlovic
17 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Marin Cilic - Ivo Karlovic
ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and Ivo Karlovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
View more matches
Ivo
Karlovic
Karlovic
Croatia
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)104
- Age40
ATP ranking87
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
✓
6
65
78
A.Bedene
4
77
66
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
2
3
2
A
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
1
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
5
64
J.Struff
✓
7
77
ATP Washington
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
✓
6
614
77
I.Karlovic
4
716
65
ATP Newport
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
66
67
G.Andreozzi
✓
78
79
View more matches
