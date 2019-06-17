ATP Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Cilic VS J.Chardy
18 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 1
LIVE - Marin Cilic - Jérémy Chardy
ATP Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and Jérémy Chardy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
77
I.Karlovic
1
65
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
View more matches
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking71
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
715
77
J.Chardy
613
63
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
View more matches
