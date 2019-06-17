ATP Moscow
Singles | Semifinal
M.Cilic VS ...
19 October 2019 Starting from 16:00
Center Court
LIVE - Marin Cilic - ...
ATP Moscow - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marin Cilic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
✓
6
4
77
J.Chardy
4
6
62
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
77
I.Karlovic
1
65
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
4
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
