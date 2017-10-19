ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Milojevic VS A.Avidzba
17 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
LIVE - Nikola Milojevic - Alen Avidzba
ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikola Milojevic and Alen Avidzba live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikola
Milojevic
Milojevic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age24
ATP ranking164
Previous matches
ATP Düsseldorf
Singles
1st Round
M.Bašic
2
7
4
N.Milojevic
✓
6
5
6
Alen
Avidzba
Avidzba
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
ATP ranking-
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Kachmazov
1
6
1
A.Avidzba
✓
6
4
6
