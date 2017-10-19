ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

N.Milojevic VS A.Avidzba

17 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Nikola Milojevic - Alen Avidzba

ATP Moscow - 17 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nikola Milojevic and Alen Avidzba live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 17 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nikola Milojevic
Nikola
Milojevic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
164
Previous matches
Alen Avidzba
Alen
Avidzba
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    19
ATP ranking
-
Previous matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Johanna Konta beaten in Kremlin Cup semi-final

WTA Moscow
19/10/2018

Tennis news - Anastasija Sevastova battles past Vera Zvonareva into Moscow semis

WTA Moscow
18/10/2018

Tennis news - Konta battles past Sasnovich in dramatic tie-break to reach Moscow semi-finals

WTA Moscow
18/10/2018

Kristina Mladenovic crashes out of Kremlin Cup as slump continues

WTA Moscow
19/10/2017