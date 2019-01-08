ATP Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
N.Milojevic VS A.Rublev
18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Nikola Milojevic - Andrey Rublev
ATP Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nikola Milojevic and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nikola
Milojevic
Milojevic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age24
ATP ranking164
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
N.Milojevic
✓
7
6
A.Avidzba
5
0
ATP Düsseldorf
Singles
1st Round
M.Bašic
2
7
4
N.Milojevic
✓
6
5
6
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age21
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Millman
2
0
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
77
B.Coric
4
64
