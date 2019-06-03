ATP Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber VS K.Khachanov
16 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
LIVE - Philipp Kohlschreiber - Karen Khachanov
ATP Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Philipp Kohlschreiber and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Philipp
Kohlschreiber
Kohlschreiber
Germany
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age35
ATP ranking78
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
77
P.Herbert
3
63
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
4
4
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
0
M.Fucsovics
✓
6
6
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
2
77
7
K.Khachanov
6
65
5
ATP Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
1
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
✓
77
77
J.Chardy
6
65
View more matches
