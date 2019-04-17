ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber VS P.Herbert
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Philipp Kohlschreiber - Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Philipp Kohlschreiber and Pierre-Hugues Herbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Philipp
Kohlschreiber
Kohlschreiber
Germany
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age35
ATP ranking78
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
6
4
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
4
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
4
4
P.Andújar
✓
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
6
R.Gasquet
3
2
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
3
0
M.Fucsovics
✓
6
6
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
7
6
P.Kohlschreiber
3
5
3
View more matches
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
Herbert
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
ATP ranking66
Previous matches
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
77
P.Herbert
62
61
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
3
5
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
7
View more matches
