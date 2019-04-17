ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

P.Kohlschreiber VS P.Herbert

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 1
LIVE - Philipp Kohlschreiber - Pierre-Hugues Herbert

ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Philipp Kohlschreiber and Pierre-Hugues Herbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Philipp Kohlschreiber
Philipp
Kohlschreiber
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
78
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
66
