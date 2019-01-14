ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

R.Carballés VS R.Berankis

15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Roberto Carballés - Ricardas Berankis

ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Carballés and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Roberto Carballés
Roberto
Carballés
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
77
Previous matches
View more matches
Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
67
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Novak Djokovic eases into US Open second round with masterful performance

US Open
26/08/2019

Nick Kyrgios in 'rigging' rant at Queen's

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 2 - Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic begin campaigns

Australian Open
14/01/2019