ATP Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
R.Carballés VS R.Berankis
15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
Court 2
LIVE - Roberto Carballés - Ricardas Berankis
ATP Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Carballés and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Carballés
Carballés
Spain
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age26
ATP ranking77
Previous matches
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
R.Carballés
1
2
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
7
M.Kližan
2
5
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
6
R.Carballés
4
1
4
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
7
R.Carballés
3
5
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
M.Giron
2
6
3
R.Carballés
✓
6
2
6
View more matches
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking67
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
1st Round
D.Sela
3
0
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
63
6
6
R.Berankis
4
77
2
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
✓
4
77
3
77
6
J.Veselý
6
64
6
64
4
View more matches
