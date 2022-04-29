M. Kecmanovic vs B. van de Zandschulp | Munich
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 29.04.2022 | MTTC Iphitos
Not started
M. Kecmanovic (7)
M. Kecmanovic (7)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
from 23:00
Miomir Kecmanovic - Botic van de Zandschulp

Players Overview

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1211
  • Age22
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1161
  • Age26
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Kecmanovic

B. van de Zandschulp

Related matches

Men's Singles / Semifinal

LIVE MATCH

ATP Munich - 29 April 2022

