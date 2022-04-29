M. Kecmanovic vs B. van de Zandschulp | Munich
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 29.04.2022 | MTTC Iphitos
Not started
M. Kecmanovic (7)
B. van de Zandschulp (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Miomir Kecmanovic - Botic van de Zandschulp
Players Overview
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1211
- Age22
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1161
- Age26
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Kecmanovic
B. van de Zandschulp
Related matches
Men's Singles / Semifinal
Advertisement
Ad