Adrian Mannarino - Pedro Cachín
A. Mannarino vs P. Cachín | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
A. Mannarino (8)
P. Cachín
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AdrianMannarino
France
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1036
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
PedroCachín
Argentina
- ATP ranking57
- ATP points826
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Mannarino
P. Cachín
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930