Flavio Cobolli - Miomir Kecmanovic
F. Cobolli vs M. Kecmanovic | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
F. Cobolli
M. Kecmanovic (5)
18/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
FlavioCobolli
Italy
- ATP ranking167
- ATP points328
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1336
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
F. Cobolli
M. Kecmanovic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930