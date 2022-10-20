Lorenzo Musetti - Laslo Djere

L. Musetti vs L. Djere | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
L. Musetti (4)
L. Musetti (4)
L. Djere
L. Djere
from 09:30
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1516
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points692
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Musetti

L. Djere

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

P. Cachín
P. Cachín
2
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
3
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
M. Kecmanovic (5)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
from 09:00
D. Galán
D. Galán
N. Borges
N. Borges
from 09:00
S. Báez (6)
S. Báez (6)
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
from 09:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Musetti vs Laslo Djere

ATP Naples - 20 October 2022

Follow the ATP Naples Tennis match between Lorenzo Musetti and Laslo Djere live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 20 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Naples results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.