Mackenzie McDonald - Matteo Berrettini
M. McDonald vs M. Berrettini | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 21.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Not started
M. McDonald
M. Berrettini (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking74
- ATP points705
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2315
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930