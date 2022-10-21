Pablo Carreño - Miomir Kecmanovic

P. Carreño vs M. Kecmanovic | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 21.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
P. Carreño (1)
P. Carreño (1)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
from 10:00
Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking15
  • ATP points2360
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1336
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

P. Carreño

M. Kecmanovic

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Pablo Carreño vs Miomir Kecmanovic

ATP Naples - 21 October 2022

Follow the ATP Naples Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Miomir Kecmanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 21 October 2022.

