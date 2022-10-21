Pablo Carreño - Miomir Kecmanovic
P. Carreño vs M. Kecmanovic | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 21.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
P. Carreño (1)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
from 10:00
Players Overview
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2360
- Age31
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1336
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
P. Carreño
M. Kecmanovic
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
