Sebastián Báez - Zhang Zhizhen

S. Báez vs Z. Zhang | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.10.2022 | Campo d'Avalos
Not started
S. Báez (6)
S. Báez (6)
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
from 09:00
Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking37
  • ATP points1117
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Zhizhen-Zhang-headshot
ZhizhenZhang
China
China
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points507
  • Age26
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight87kg

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Báez

Z. Zhang

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

P. Cachín
P. Cachín
2
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
3
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
M. Kecmanovic (5)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
from 09:00
D. Galán
D. Galán
N. Borges
N. Borges
from 09:00
P. Carreño (1)
P. Carreño (1)
from 09:30
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

