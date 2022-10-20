Sebastián Báez - Zhang Zhizhen
S. Báez vs Z. Zhang | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 20.10.2022 | Campo d'Avalos
Not started
S. Báez (6)
Z. Zhang
from 09:00
Players Overview
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
- ATP ranking37
- ATP points1117
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
ZhizhenZhang
China
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points507
- Age26
- Height1.93m
- Weight87kg
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Báez
Z. Zhang
