Márton Fucsovics - Zhang Zhizhen

M. Fucsovics vs Z. Zhang | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Not started
M. Fucsovics
M. Fucsovics
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Márton-Fucsovics-headshot
MártonFucsovics
Hungary
Hungary
  • ATP ranking91
  • ATP points587
  • Age30
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Zhizhen-Zhang-headshot
ZhizhenZhang
China
China
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points507
  • Age26
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight87kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Fucsovics

Z. Zhang

Related matches

F. Cobolli
F. Cobolli
M. Kecmanovic (5)
M. Kecmanovic (5)
from 09:00
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
D. Galán
D. Galán
from 09:00
N. Borges
N. Borges
A. Ramos (7)
A. Ramos (7)
from 09:00
A. Mannarino (8)
A. Mannarino (8)
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
from 09:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE MATCH: Márton Fucsovics vs Zhang Zhizhen

ATP Naples - 18 October 2022

Follow the ATP Naples Tennis match between Márton Fucsovics and Zhang Zhizhen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Naples results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.