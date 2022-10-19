Pedro Cachín - Taro Daniel
P. Cachín vs T. Daniel | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 19.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Not started
P. Cachín
T. Daniel
from 23:00
Players Overview
PedroCachín
Argentina
- ATP ranking57
- ATP points826
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
TaroDaniel
Japan
- ATP ranking95
- ATP points564
- Age29
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
P. Cachín
T. Daniel
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930