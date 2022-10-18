Roberto Carballés - Nicolás Jarry

R. Carballés vs N. Jarry | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Not started
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
from 23:00
Players Overview

Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points695
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking118
  • ATP points482
  • Age27
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight87kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
3

Wins

4 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

R. Carballés

N. Jarry

