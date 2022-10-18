Roberto Carballés - Nicolás Jarry
R. Carballés vs N. Jarry | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Tennis Club Napoli
Not started
R. Carballés
N. Jarry
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
RobertoCarballés
Spain
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points695
- Age29
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
NicolásJarry
Chile
- ATP ranking118
- ATP points482
- Age27
- Height1.98m
- Weight87kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
4 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
R. Carballés
N. Jarry
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5600
|4
|5155
|5
|4930