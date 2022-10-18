Taro Daniel - Pedro Martínez

T. Daniel vs P. Martínez | Tennis Napoli Cup
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 18.10.2022 | Arena
Not started
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
18/10
Players Overview

Taro-Daniel-headshot
TaroDaniel
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking95
  • ATP points564
  • Age29
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking59
  • ATP points810
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Daniel

P. Martínez

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

