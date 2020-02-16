The eighth-ranked Briton defeated Andreas Seppi from Italy to win the title, his second ATP Tour win.

Edmund won the first set courtesy of a tie-break, but Edmund held his nerve to edge it 7-5.

The second set was far easier when he demolished his opponent 6-1 in comprehensive fashion.

Three break points for Edmund and a near-faultless win percentage on his first serve, with 11 aces, demonstrated his superiority.

It is Edmund's first ATP Tour title since October 2018.