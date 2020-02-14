The British number one took just one hour and 33 minutes to sweep aside Koepfer 6-2 6-4 in very comfortable fashion.

The German tested Edmund more in the second set, but he never looked like producing an upset against the eighth seed.

Edmund will next take on South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, who stunned Milos Raonic 6-2 6-7(2) 6-3 in their second-round clash in New York.

The 25-year-old Edmund was knocked out of the Australian Open, where he is a former semi-finalist, in the first round in a very disappointing result.

Another Brit, Cameron Norrie, failed to advance in New York as he went down 6-4 6-4 to Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei and was unable to join his compatriot in the last eight.