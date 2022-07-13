Benjamin Bonzi - Christopher Eubanks

B. Bonzi vs C. Eubanks | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
B. Bonzi (5)
B. Bonzi (5)
C. Eubanks
C. Eubanks
from 18:00
Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points964
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Christopher-Eubanks-headshot
ChristopherEubanks
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking163
  • ATP points333
  • Age26
  • Height2.01m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Bonzi

C. Eubanks

LIVE MATCH: Benjamin Bonzi vs Christopher Eubanks

ATP Newport - 13 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Benjamin Bonzi and Christopher Eubanks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Newport results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

