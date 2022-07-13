Max Purcell - Andy Murray
M. Purcell vs A. Murray | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
M. Purcell
A. Murray (6)
from 16:00
Players Overview
MaxPurcell
Australia
- ATP ranking202
- ATP points270
- Age24
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points915
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Purcell
A. Murray
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050