Alexander Bublik - Andy Murray
A. Bublik vs A. Murray | Newport
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 14.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Not started
A. Bublik (3)
A. Murray (6)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1035
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points915
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
A. Bublik
A. Murray
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050