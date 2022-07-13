Alexander Bublik - Jack Sock
A. Bublik vs J. Sock | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
A. Bublik (3)
J. Sock
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking42
- ATP points1035
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
JackSock
United States
- ATP ranking100
- ATP points557
- Age29
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Bublik
J. Sock
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050