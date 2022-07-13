Alexander Bublik - Jack Sock

A. Bublik vs J. Sock | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
A. Bublik (3)
A. Bublik (3)
J. Sock
J. Sock
from 16:00
Players Overview

Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • ATP ranking42
  • ATP points1035
  • Age25
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking100
  • ATP points557
  • Age29
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Alexander-Bublik-headshot
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Bublik

J. Sock

