Andy Murray has been beaten by Alexander Bublik 7-5 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Hall of Fame Open.

The last-eight encounter was the fourth time the pair had met this year; Murray led the 2022 head-to-head record 2-1, having picked up wins at Rotterdam and Stuttgart but lost in the round of 64 at Indian Wells.

Ad

A tight first set threw up just one break point - in the 11th game - and Bublik duly took it to put himself within a service game of a one-set lead. The 25-year-old took the second set point he fashioned to seal it.

Tennis ‘They seem like they love the sport’ – Murray names Raducanu among players he would coach YESTERDAY AT 14:00

Murray immediately broke at the start of the next set but Bublik replied in kind, and there was controversy during the sixth game of the second set, when Bublik complained to the umpire over the quality of the line judges’ decisions.

The Kazakhstan player composed himself to break in the seventh game and then held the sixth seed off to advance to the last four.

Speaking after the match, Bublik expressed his delight at progressing to another Newport semi-final.

"It's great to be in the semi-finals again. I never lost before," he said.

"I came here only for one week, so I have to [be engaged]. I'm engaged to play, I'm engaged to try to get as many matches as I can."

He’ll face one of Jason Kubler or James Duckworth, who play each other on Friday evening.

ATP Newport 'Very different' - Murray battles past unorthodox Purcell to reach Newport quarters YESTERDAY AT 06:02