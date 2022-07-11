Jason Kubler - Jordan Thompson

J. Kubler vs J. Thompson | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
11/07
Players Overview

Jason-Kubler-headshot
JasonKubler
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking99
  • ATP points580
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points750
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg

LIVE MATCH: Jason Kubler vs Jordan Thompson

ATP Newport - 11 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Jason Kubler and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 11 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Newport results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.