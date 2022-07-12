Jirí Veselý - Feliciano López

J. Veselý vs F. López | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
J. Veselý (7)
J. Veselý (7)
F. López
F. López
12/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jirí-Veselý-headshot
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points779
  • Age29
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight92kg
Feliciano-López-headshot
FelicianoLópez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking252
  • ATP points199
  • Age40
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jirí-Veselý-headshot
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Feliciano-López-headshot
FelicianoLópez
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Veselý

F. López

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

S. Kozlov
S. Kozlov
5
0
S. Johnson
S. Johnson
7
1
R. Albot
R. Albot
J. Sock
J. Sock
from 16:00
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
12/07
L. Broady
L. Broady
J. Duckworth (8)
J. Duckworth (8)
12/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

LIVE MATCH: Jirí Veselý vs Feliciano López

ATP Newport - 12 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Jirí Veselý and Feliciano López live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Newport results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.