Jirí Veselý - Steve Johnson
J. Veselý vs S. Johnson | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
J. Veselý (7)
S. Johnson
from 16:00
Players Overview
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points779
- Age29
- Height1.98m
- Weight92kg
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking95
- ATP points582
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Veselý
S. Johnson
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050