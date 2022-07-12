Benjamin Bonzi - William Blumberg

B. Bonzi vs W. Blumberg | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
B. Bonzi (5)
B. Bonzi (5)
W. Blumberg
W. Blumberg
12/07
Players Overview

Benjamin-Bonzi-headshot
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points964
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
William-Blumberg-headshot
WilliamBlumberg
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Bonzi

W. Blumberg

