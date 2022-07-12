Liam Broady - James Duckworth

L. Broady vs J. Duckworth | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
L. Broady
L. Broady
J. Duckworth (8)
J. Duckworth (8)
12/07
Players Overview

Liam-Broady-headshot
LiamBroady
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking140
  • ATP points406
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking74
  • ATP points706
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Broady

J. Duckworth

LIVE MATCH: Liam Broady vs James Duckworth

ATP Newport - 12 July 2022

