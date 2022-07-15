Maxime Cressy - John Isner
M. Cressy vs J. Isner | Newport
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 15.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Not started
M. Cressy (4)
J. Isner (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking41
- ATP points1047
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1593
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cressy
J. Isner
