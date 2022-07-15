Maxime Cressy - John Isner

M. Cressy vs J. Isner | Newport
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 15.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Not started
M. Cressy (4)
M. Cressy (4)
J. Isner (2)
J. Isner (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking41
  • ATP points1047
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking22
  • ATP points1593
  • Age37
  • Height2.08m
  • Weight108kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Cressy

J. Isner

Related matches

Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5150
5
C. Ruud
5050

Latest news

ATP Newport

'Very different' - Murray battles past unorthodox Purcell to reach Newport quarters

Yesterday at 07:15

LIVE MATCH: Maxime Cressy vs John Isner

ATP Newport - 15 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Maxime Cressy and John Isner live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 15 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Newport results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.