Peter Gojowczyk - Ugo Humbert
P. Gojowczyk vs U. Humbert | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
U. Humbert
11/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
- ATP ranking92
- ATP points630
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight83kg
UgoHumbert
France
- ATP ranking112
- ATP points521
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Gojowczyk
U. Humbert
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7955
|2
|7030
|3
|6770
|4
|6525
|5
|5150