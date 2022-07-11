Peter Gojowczyk - Ugo Humbert

P. Gojowczyk vs U. Humbert | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
P. Gojowczyk
P. Gojowczyk
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
11/07
Players Overview

Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking92
  • ATP points630
  • Age32
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
France
France
  • ATP ranking112
  • ATP points521
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Peter-Gojowczyk-headshot
PeterGojowczyk
Germany
Germany
Ugo-Humbert-headshot
UgoHumbert
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Gojowczyk

U. Humbert

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7955
2
A. Zverev
7030
3
N. Djokovic
6770
4
R. Nadal
6525
5
S. Tsitsipas
5150

LIVE MATCH: Peter Gojowczyk vs Ugo Humbert

ATP Newport - 11 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Peter Gojowczyk and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 11 July 2022.

