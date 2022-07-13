Quentin Halys - James Duckworth

Q. Halys vs J. Duckworth | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Court 2
Not started
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
J. Duckworth (8)
J. Duckworth (8)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • ATP ranking86
  • ATP points646
  • Age25
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking74
  • ATP points706
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Q. Halys

J. Duckworth

