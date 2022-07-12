Sam Querrey - Andy Murray
S. Querrey vs A. Murray | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Not started
S. Querrey
A. Murray (6)
12/07
Players Overview
SamQuerrey
United States
- ATP ranking281
- ATP points172
- Age34
- Height1.98m
- Weight95kg
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points915
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
5 matches
3
Wins
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5150
|5
|5050