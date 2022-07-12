Sam Querrey - Andy Murray

S. Querrey vs A. Murray | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | International Tennis Hall of Fame
Not started
S. Querrey
S. Querrey
A. Murray (6)
A. Murray (6)
12/07
Players Overview

Sam-Querrey-headshot
SamQuerrey
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking281
  • ATP points172
  • Age34
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight95kg
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking52
  • ATP points915
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sam-Querrey-headshot
SamQuerrey
United States
United States
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
2

Wins

5 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

S. Querrey

A. Murray

LIVE MATCH: Sam Querrey vs Andy Murray

ATP Newport - 12 July 2022

Follow the ATP Newport Tennis match between Sam Querrey and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Newport results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

