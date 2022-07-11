Stefan Kozlov - Steve Johnson
S. Kozlov vs S. Johnson | Newport
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 11.07.2022 | Stadium
Not started
S. Kozlov
S. Johnson
11/07
Players Overview
StefanKozlov
United States
- ATP ranking107
- ATP points543
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking93
- ATP points627
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
4 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
S. Kozlov
S. Johnson
