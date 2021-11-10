Carlos Alcaraz is a rising star in the world of tennis, with many tipping him as a future major winner, and he wowed the fans in Milan with an incredible point during his win over Brandon Nakashima.

We’re not sure if there is a point-of-the-year award. If there isn’t one, then there should be - and Alcaraz would be high up the list for this effort at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Ad

The Spaniard, who is the first player into the semi-finals of the event, showed pretty much every facet of his game in a single point.

WTA Finals Kontaveit beats Krejcikova in WTA Finals opener to continue winning run 44 MINUTES AGO

His American opponent had the upper hand, forcing Alcaraz to traverse the court like the roadrunner.

He retrieved two balls that most players would not have even attempted to track down, and then took control by sending a shot out wide to Nakashima’s forehand wing.

Sensing the kill, Alcaraz advanced the net. Nakashima sent a forehand down the line, which his opponent looked to have covered. But it took a big chunk of the net, completely throwing the Spaniard off balance.

He somehow steadied himself to manufacture a flick over the net for a winner.

Alcaraz loved it, the crowd loved it and so did we.

Tennis Highlights: Murray beats Sinner in Stockholm AN HOUR AGO