Stefanos Tsitsipas - Luca Nardi

S. Tsitsipas vs L. Nardi | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (3)
S. Tsitsipas (3)
L. Nardi
L. Nardi
05/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4810
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Luca-Nardi-headshot
LucaNardi
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking152
  • ATP points364
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

L. Nardi

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

D. Goffin
D. Goffin
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
05/10
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
A. Rublev (5)
A. Rublev (5)
05/10
R. Bautista
R. Bautista
P. Kotov
P. Kotov
05/10
H. Hurkacz (7)
H. Hurkacz (7)
05/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

Latest news

ATP Nur-Sultan

Alcaraz crashes out in Astana first round after falling to lucky loser Goffin

2 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luca Nardi

ATP Nur-Sultan - 5 October 2022

Follow the ATP Nur-Sultan Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Luca Nardi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 5 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Nur-Sultan results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.