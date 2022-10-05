Stefanos Tsitsipas - Luca Nardi
S. Tsitsipas vs L. Nardi | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (3)
L. Nardi
05/10
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4810
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
LucaNardi
Italy
- ATP ranking152
- ATP points364
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
L. Nardi
