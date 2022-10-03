Adrian Mannarino - Stan Wawrinka

A. Mannarino vs S. Wawrinka | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
03/10
Players Overview

Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points956
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking193
  • ATP points277
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Mannarino

S. Wawrinka

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Adrian Mannarino vs Stan Wawrinka

ATP Nur-Sultan - 3 October 2022

Follow the ATP Nur-Sultan Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Nur-Sultan results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

