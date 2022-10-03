Adrian Mannarino - Stan Wawrinka
A. Mannarino vs S. Wawrinka | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Mannarino
S. Wawrinka
03/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AdrianMannarino
France
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points956
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
- ATP ranking193
- ATP points277
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight81kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Mannarino
S. Wawrinka
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040