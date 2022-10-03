Alexander Shevchenko - Luca Nardi
A. Shevchenko vs L. Nardi | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Shevchenko
L. Nardi
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlexanderShevchenko
Russia
- ATP ranking146
- ATP points370
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
LucaNardi
Italy
- ATP ranking152
- ATP points364
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Shevchenko
L. Nardi
