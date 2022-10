Tennis

ATP Tour highlights: Andrey Rublev eases past Zhizhen Zhang to reach quarter-finals of Astana Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. ATP Tour highlights: Andrey Rublev eases past Zhizhen Zhang to reach the quarter-finals of the Astana Open. The fifth-seed Rublev of Russia defeated China's Zhang in straight sets, 6-3 6-2, in less than one hour to reach the last eight.

00:01:21, 24 minutes ago