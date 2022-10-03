Carlos Alcaraz - Holger Rune
C. Alcaraz vs H. Rune | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Alcaraz (1)
H. Rune
from 23:00
Players Overview
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking1
- ATP points6740
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1461
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040