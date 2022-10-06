Stefanos Tsitsipas - Hubert Hurkacz

S. Tsitsipas vs H. Hurkacz | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (3)
S. Tsitsipas (3)
H. Hurkacz (7)
H. Hurkacz (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking6
  • ATP points4810
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Hubert-Hurkacz-headshot
HubertHurkacz
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3175
  • Age25
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Latest news

ATP Astana

‘I played as well as I can’ – Djokovic cruises past Garin at Astana Open

19 hours ago

ATP Astana

Alcaraz crashes out in Astana first round after falling to lucky loser Goffin

Yesterday at 19:47

LIVE MATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Hubert Hurkacz

ATP Astana - 6 October 2022

