Stefanos Tsitsipas - Hubert Hurkacz
S. Tsitsipas vs H. Hurkacz | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (3)
H. Hurkacz (7)
from 23:00
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4810
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3175
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
H. Hurkacz
