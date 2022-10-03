Marc-Andrea Hüsler - Emil Ruusuvuori

M. Hüsler vs E. Ruusuvuori | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
E. Ruusuvuori
E. Ruusuvuori
from 23:00
Players Overview

Marc-Andrea-Hüsler-headshot
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points784
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
  • ATP ranking53
  • ATP points896
  • Age23
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Marc-Andrea-Hüsler-headshot
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Switzerland
Switzerland
Emil-Ruusuvuori-headshot
EmilRuusuvuori
Finland
Finland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Hüsler

E. Ruusuvuori

LIVE MATCH: Marc-Andrea Hüsler vs Emil Ruusuvuori

ATP Nur-Sultan - 3 October 2022

Follow the ATP Nur-Sultan Tennis match between Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Emil Ruusuvuori live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Nur-Sultan results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

