Maxime Cressy - Karen Khachanov

M. Cressy vs K. Khachanov | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1269
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking18
  • ATP points1990
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Cressy

K. Khachanov

Related matches

A. Mannarino
A. Mannarino
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
from 07:00
Z. Zhang
Z. Zhang
A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
from 07:00
F. Cerúndolo
F. Cerúndolo
H. Hurkacz (7)
H. Hurkacz (7)
from 07:00
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
B. Zhukayev
B. Zhukayev
from 07:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Maxime Cressy vs Karen Khachanov

ATP Nur-Sultan - 3 October 2022

Follow the ATP Nur-Sultan Tennis match between Maxime Cressy and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Nur-Sultan results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.