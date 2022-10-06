Novak Djokovic admits he is physically fresh and “mentally motivated” for the final part of the season as he beat Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Astana Open.

Djokovic won 6-3 6-1 with another impressive display and will play Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals after the Russian knocked out Marin Cilic in three sets.

“My season is different from any [other] so don’t look at my season in comparison to others,” said Djokovic after the match.

“I haven’t played for over three months before Israel so I definitely am fresh physically and mentally motivated to do well.”

Van De Zandschulp didn’t do much wrong as he played some great points but was not able to match the quality of Djokovic.

The world No. 7 appeared to cut his fingers and needed some plasters ahead of the sixth game of the first set, which is when he made the decisive break.

Van de Zandschulp had a break point opportunity in the next game but failed to take is as Djokovic went on to win the set.

Djokovic won six games in a row to seal the second set and wrap up the match in 70 minutes.

“I think my serve worked very well when I needed to get out of trouble in the first set, particularly,” said Djokovic.

“There were some 30-30 games and when I broke his serve at 4-2 he had a break point. I came in and he had a look at a passing shot but missed it. The match is decided in these moments.

“The difference between 5-2 and 4-3 up is big and I served well to win the first set.

“The second set I started to read his serve better and just started swinging through the court more.

“Botic is a quality tennis player and when he has time he can hurt you so I tried to take away that time from him and make him uncomfortable.”

Earlier on Thursday, Hubert Hurkacz beat Alexander Bublik, whilst Daniil Medvedev eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3 6-2 in the final match of the day.

Medvedev is into his ninth quarter-final of the season and will next play Roberto Bautista Agut.

