Novak Djokovic downed Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 for his 14th successive victory and a spot in the Astana Open semi-finals.

Djokovic started the match well, taking an early 3-0 lead, but the Serbian started to make a couple of errors, shifting the momentum completely when it became 3-2.

Ad

Khachanov then had Djokovic on the back foot for a short spell of time, taking advantage of the longer rallies.

ATP Finals No Italians in Turin? Will Sinner and Berrettini qualify for ATP Finals? YESTERDAY AT 14:11

He could not hold on to that momentum, though, and the Serb, now down at world No. 7, took the set 6-4.

For some reason though, Djokovic failed to stay calm despite being ahead and was noticeably frustrated with himself after being unable to convert a break point against Khachanov in the second game of the second set. He eventually pulled it off in the fourth, and a forehand winner that may have clipped the line gave him a 3-1 lead.

He continued to hold until he closed out the victory.

“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still, it was enough," said Djokovic after the match.

"I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”

Despite his frustrations, the win was yet another straight-sets victory for Djokovic, who has not dropped a set since returning from Tel Aviv last week.

He will be hoping that his struggles on Friday do not continue, and that will keep the streak going into the semi-final, where he will face off against either Daniil Medvedev or Roberto Bautista Agut. With Medvedev as the favourite to advance, the two could face off for the first time this season.

The other semi-final will be between Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Similar to Djokovic, both players have yet to drop a set this week.

ATP Astana ‘I'm definitely fresh and mentally motivated’ – Djokovic continues fine form in Astana YESTERDAY AT 13:52