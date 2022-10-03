Stefanos Tsitsipas - Mikhail Kukushkin
S. Tsitsipas vs M. Kukushkin | Astana Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | National Tennis Center
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (3)
M. Kukushkin
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking6
- ATP points4810
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
MikhailKukushkin
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking221
- ATP points235
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
M. Kukushkin
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040